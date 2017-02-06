What dog breeds bite the most in Allegheny County?

Bruiser. Chomper. Goon. These pooches were destined for trouble.Dogs that bite — including a few others with the foreboding names of Notorious, Diablo, Adolf and Rebel — are named in quarantine reports managed by the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

PublicSource obtained dog bite data for nearly four years from both jurisdictions. We found that repeat biters and their owners face little to no consequence, and what breeds are being quarantined for biting.

READ MORE AT:

http://publicsource.org/what-dog-breeds-bite-the-most-allegheny-county/