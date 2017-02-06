Metro
Home > Metro

What dog breeds bite the most in Allegheny County?

Posted 5 hours ago.


Nick Keppler, PublicSource
Leave a comment
Sabrina Snyder, 9, was attacked by a Rottweiler at a neighbor’s home in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh in August 2014. (Photo by Njaimeh Njie/PublicSource)

Sabrina Snyder, 9, was attacked by a Rottweiler at a neighbor’s home in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh in August 2014. (Photo by Njaimeh Njie/PublicSource)

Bruiser. Chomper. Goon. These pooches were destined for trouble.Dogs that bite — including a few others with the foreboding names of Notorious, Diablo, Adolf and Rebel — are named in quarantine reports managed by the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

PublicSource obtained dog bite data for nearly four years from both jurisdictions. We found that repeat biters and their owners face little to no consequence, and what breeds are being quarantined for biting.

READ MORE AT:

http://publicsource.org/what-dog-breeds-bite-the-most-allegheny-county/

publicsource_logo_horizontal_-1170x120

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading What dog breeds bite the most in Allegheny County?

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular