Simmons: Terrorist by any other name is still a terrorist

If you have only been privy to images of the mosque and flickering police lights following the incident that left six dead and 19 injured, you should know that the assailant, Alexandre Bissonnette, is White.
America’s TV networks and major newspaper headlines never explicitly stated his race. It went largely unstated – as if White is colorless, raceless.
In fact FOX News trumpeted, broadcast and tweeted on how one of the suspects – who turned out not to be a suspect at all but a witness who had come to the mosque to pray – was from Morocco.
Canadian officials later clarified that there was one suspect – a White Canadian.
He was as White as the convicted church shooter Dylan Roof in South Carolina, as white as school shooter Adam Lanza in Connecticut, as white as the cinema shooter James Holmes in Colorado, as white the federal building bomber Timothy McVeigh in Oklahoma.
Fox updated its fake news report on the shooting, but left the tweets up for days — to be retweeted thousands of times, even by Donald Trump Jr. — that finally prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to send an email to Fox News.
“These tweets by Fox News dishonour the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities,” read the statement, republished in recently in Mother Jones magazine. “We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities.
“Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist acts around the world,” Trudeau explained. “To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant — it is irresponsible.”
Mother Jones magazine said FoxNews.com’s managing director emailed a response to the publication that read: “FoxNews.com initially corrected the misreported information with a tweet and update to the story on Monday. The earlier tweets have now been deleted. We regret the error.”
It may regret the error, but I doubt it regrets the perception it left.
Our majority-white American society refuses to come to terms with the fact that white men are more likely than another race of men to be dealers of mass carnage on this side of the ocean.
According to the statistics-gathering firm Statista, “between 1982 and 2016, 48 out of 83 mass shootings were initiated by white shooters.”
Yet, even with this distinction, no one has targeted white men with stop-and-frisk. There is no call for a national registry of gun-toting, white male loners. No ban of white men in other race’s places of worship.
White men get to freely walk around in the world and are made to feel comfortable.
While President Donald Trump, his sympathizers and other biased people paint Muslims out to be evil, how can we be sure people who claim to be Christians deserve a free pass?
Even the Syrian Christian family from Allentown – whose family members were turned away at Philadelphia International Airport last weekend because their Muslim-majority nation ended up on Trump’s refugee and visa ban, confessed to voting for Trump.
Without any proof of terror ties, this Syrian-born family thought it was OK to deny U.S. entry to some people but not to others. How un-Christian is that?
A real Christian knows the power of love, and knows Jesus would never turn away a person in need — be it a person fleeing massacre, hunger and lack of medical care. That just skipped these “Christians.”
Meanwhile, the Reuters news service earlier this week reported that sources said the Trump administration had changed the name of the federal “Countering Violent Extremism” program to “Countering Islamic Extremism” or “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism.”
The program “would no longer target groups such as white supremacists who have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States,” according to the Reuters story.
So the Ku Klux Klan — with the longest and most extensive history of terrorism in the United States, which saw fit to burn Blacks alive or hang them for the simple act of voting – no longer needed to be a target of this program.
A terrorist by another other name is still that – a terrorist. And it’s time the United States, white Americans and Donald Trump acknowledge that.