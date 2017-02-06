MODELMONDAYS: Chanel Iman Is HOT In This Diamond Encrusted Crop Top Bodice

Beauties, it’s Monday, so you know that means #ModelMondays where we celebrate Black and Brown models in the fashion industry. Today, we are celebrating Chanel Iman, the beauty is known for her streetstyle and fashion, in addition to her runway (she is a former Victoria Secret Angel) and editorial looks.
Age – 26
Agency – IMG Models
Claim To Fame – Chanel’s aunt aunt brought her to several modeling agencies in the Los Angeles area, that all loved her. In 2004, she decided to sign with Ford Modeling Agency.
Instagram – @ChanelIman
Chanel Iman was giving us sexy bedroom style in the form of this diamond encrusted, corset inspired crop top while out in Los Angeles, CA. The beauty was spotted signing autographs for fans, wearing an Elisabetta Franchi top and jacket from the Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Talk about being summer body ready in the Winter!
She paired the look with some oversized jeans and strappy, lace up black heels. She wore a silver body chain and accented with black nail polish.
The 26-year-old model wore her hair straight and and gave us a soft, natural makeup. We are really feeling this no-makeup, makeup look.
Chanel was having dinner with her boyfriend, New York Giants wide receiver, Sterling Shepard at Catch LA.
