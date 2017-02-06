Guest Editorial…Keep the pressure on DeVos confirmation

It has become patently clear that Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, is woefully unqualified for the job.

It was clear to educators throughout the nation who noted DeVos’ disdain for public education through her support of taxpayer-funded vouchers toward private education.

It was clear to television viewers who witnessed, during nomination proceedings, DeVos’ ignorance of such well-known education-related terms as IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and growth and proficiency.

Fortunately, it has now become clear to at least two Republican senators, who earlier this week announced their opposition to the billionaire political donor.

“I simply cannot support her confirmation,” Sen. Susan Collins of Maine declared on the Senate floor earlier this week.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, offered, “I do not intend to vote on final passage to support Ms. DeVos to be secretary of Education.”

DeVos, who even suggested that guns are needed in schools to protect students in rural institutions from grizzly bears, alone provided senators with plenty of reason to oppose her nomination. However, credit for highlighting the extent of her inadequacy certainly goes to the hordes of general everyday citizens — as well as educators, advocates and parents — who simply could not sit quietly as Trump tried to insert DeVos into a national-level post that impacts our children’s educational futures. Opponents swarmed senate offices with phone calls, emails and faxes that communicate their opposition.

Meanwhile, Republican senators who hadn’t yet heard enough to discourage them from approving DeVos’ nomination received additional reason to do so earlier this week when reports emerged that she appeared to have plagiarized a quote from an Obama administration official as part of her answers for the nomination process.

Students get suspended and expelled for plagiarizing. So that’s the last action our nation’s leaders should accept, dismiss or condone from someone who sets federal education policy.

Avoiding DeVos’ ascension now could save our education system from untold amounts of damage later. Senators should make decisions based on what is good of the nation and its future. And that certainly means “no” on Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary.

