Field Negro: “Honest mistake”? Or just more “alternative facts”?

I want to stop blogging about Herr trump and his peeps, I really do, but how can I? I mean day after day it’s just an abundance of gaffes and blunders coming from camp trump for us bloggers out here.

Sometimes they are serious, and sometimes they are just plain funny.

The latest and most obvious one comes from Baghdad Kelyanne and her claim right out of her “alternative facts” universe, that there was recently a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and that it was carried out by a couple of Iraqis. How people can get on television night after night and just tell lies to millions of people with a straight face is beyond me. And probably the saddest part of this story is t hat the host at the time, Chris Matthews, did not even challenge her about her blatant lie.

It’s one of those lies the trump people are so good at throwing out there and making it stick. This time, though, the truth was too easily verified for her to get away with it. (If there was a massacre there would be victims, right?)



So now, because of all the ridicule and outrage, Kellyanne is walking back her lie. Of course she now claims that it was an “honest mistake”, but we all know better. (At least most of us do.)

This is a good time to quote Justin Baragona.

“First off, this wasn’t an honest mistake. Not. At. All. Let’s revisit exactly what she said to Matthews: Obama placed a ban after “two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre.”



She didn’t misspeak. She didn’t screw up her words. She didn’t accidentally conflate two things. She deliberately said that two people came here, became radicalized, and then carried out an atrocity here in the States. This was purposeful. This was no accident. It was meant to cause another reality.

This has been the MO of the Trump team from the get go. Muddy the waters with “alternative facts” and create a collectively confused state of mind within the public at large. Make the mainstream media spend an inordinate amount of time covering and fact-checking these obviously untrue comments. Then let the following interviews with members of the Trump team focus quite a bit on the latest falsity, with the interviewee obfuscating, hitting back and generally complaining about the media’s emphasis on trivial things. Rinse. Repeat. “[Source]

It’s actually brilliant if you can get away with it, and they have been doing that for months.

But I suspect that if you work for Herr trump you have to be constantly defending him and his fragile ego. It’s so bad with the guy that his pal Howard Stern is worried about him.

National Prayer Breakfast for crying out loud. That is just sick. And yet, he gets away with it, because we all just say that it’s trump being trump. Here is a guy that picks a fight with a former actor and governor about a television show at afor crying out loud. That is just sick. And yet, he gets away with it, because we all just say that it’s trump being trump. Fortunately, it looks like his longtime doctor has given us some clues about what is going on. “Trump’s longtime doctor, Harold N. Bornstein, revealed some surprising facts about the president’s health in a series of interviews with The New York Times. He even shed some light on the president’s hair. According to Bornstein, Trump takes a drug for the prevention of hair loss, called finasteride (marketed as Propecia).

“He has all his hair,” Bornstein told the Times.



Finasteride was originally prescribed to treat enlarged prostates in men, before it was discovered that a side effect of the drug was an observed reduction of male pattern baldness.



It is now prescribed by dermatologists to treat male pattern baldness, and is one of only four treatments that can be used to combat the condition. This is only one piece of the puzzle when trying to understand the structure of Trump’s hair,



however. Hair surgeon Dr. William Yates has said that it’s likely Trump’s look can be attributed to an early version of hair transplant surgery, or an expensive weave.



According to Bornstein, Trump also takes a medication for rosacea, as well as one for elevated cholesterol and lipids. “[Source] OK, so no harm no foul. A lot of aging narcissistic men like Donald will do anything to keep their hair. But then you read this: “Donald Trump takes small doses of the drug finasteride to treat male pattern baldness, the president’s former physician told the New York Times.



The drug has been associated with sexual dysfunction and depression.



The revelation that Trump uses a prostate-related drug to grow scalp hair appears to explain why Trump has a very low level of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, a marker sometimes used to diagnose prostate cancer, the Times reported after interviewing Dr. Harold N. Bornstein.