Effortless trolling or coincidence?: The Bushes appear at Super Bowl LI

Remember that time the Bushes said they couldn’t attend President Trump’s inauguration ceremony because they were too sick?

Well, after being released from a Houston area hospital in late January, former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush appeared well enough to make a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

President Bush, 92, hinted at the coin toss with a tweet on February 1. “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl,” he wrote.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

The crowd erupted in cheers when the couple was escorted onto the filed by the military. While it was awesome to see them in good spirits, social media had a field day with the tweets and memes.

I love George H.W. Bush: Can you come to the inauguration? Bush: no, too sick. Can you do the super bowl coin toss? Bush: I'll be there — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 5, 2017

George H.W. Bush: Sorry, I can't come to inauguration. I'd rather lay in bed.

George H.W. Bush: TURN UP AT THE #SUPERBOWL I support him. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 5, 2017

I love that President George H. W. Bush, for whatever reason, did not attend Trump's inauguration, but didn't miss the Super Bowl. 🤔🤣 — G. G. Jolly (@el_tirapiedras) February 6, 2017

Forget Brady…. Bush you the real MVP! These were my exact thoughts! #SuperBowl2017 #NotMyPOTUSTrump #PresidentBush A photo posted by La Shawn Denise Witt (@divinedivaevent) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

We’re not going to speculate further on their absence at inauguration, but we definitely see you Mr. and Mrs. Bush. Troll on!

