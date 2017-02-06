Effortless trolling or coincidence?: The Bushes appear at Super Bowl LI

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Effortless trolling or coincidence?: The Bushes appear at Super Bowl LI

The presidential curve remains supreme.

Posted 5 hours ago.


NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Remember that time the Bushes said they couldn’t attend President Trump’s inauguration ceremony because they were too sick?

Well, after being released from a Houston area hospital in late January, former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush appeared well enough to make a surprise appearance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

President Bush, 92, hinted at the coin toss with a tweet on February 1. “Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl,” he wrote.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the couple was escorted onto the filed by the military. While it was awesome to see them in good spirits, social media had a field day with the tweets and memes.

Forget Brady…. Bush you the real MVP! These were my exact thoughts! #SuperBowl2017 #NotMyPOTUSTrump #PresidentBush

A photo posted by La Shawn Denise Witt (@divinedivaevent) on

We’re not going to speculate further on their absence at inauguration, but we definitely see you Mr. and Mrs. Bush. Troll on!

SEE ALSO:

President George H.W. Bush To Trump: Attending Inauguration Could ‘Likely Put Me Six Feet Under’

We Caught That: 5 Epic Moments Black People Noticed At Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here’s Twitter’s reactions.

Atlanta Child Murders , Barbara Bush , Houston , New England Patriots , NFL , President George H.W. Bush , Super Bowl LI

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular