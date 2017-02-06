Edgar Snyder & Associates hires Attorney Kyle Perdue

PITTSBURGH—Edgar Snyder & Associates, the Pennsylvania-based law firm that helps injury victims, announced that it has hired a new attorney at its downtown Pittsburgh location.

Attorney Kyle Perdue, of Edgewood, joins the firm as a personal injury lawyer.

Attorney Perdue earned his undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Arizona in Tucson, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Prior to joining the firm, he worked as an associate attorney representing personal injury clients at a Pittsburgh law firm, and as a marketing and legal consultant for the Idea Foundry.

Attorney Perdue also serves as a council member of the Homer C. Brown division of the Allegheny County Bar Association, where he helps develop education and public service programs that will assist both members of the bar and the local African-American community.

Edgar Snyder & Associates is a law firm representing injury victims and people with disabilities with offices in Altoona, Ebensburg, Erie, Johnstown, and Pittsburgh.

