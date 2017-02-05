Wolf to consolidate four state health and human service departments

In his ongoing effort to streamline state government and address a looming budget shortfall, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that he will create a single Department of Health and Human Services from four existing state agencies.

In a Jan. 31 press statement, Wolf said combining agencies with the same core mission of improving the health and quality of life for all residents would promote more effective collaboration and service delivery, enhance program effectiveness, and eliminate duplicative processes.

The four agencies to be consolidated are the Departments of Aging, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Health, and Human Services.

“Over the past several months, I have worked closely with these four departments to break down silos and reimagine how we deliver critical services that will provide treatment to those suffering from substance use disorder, ensure children are receiving high quality services, and expand community-based opportunities for seniors,” he said. “The creation of a new, unified Department of Health and Human Services will not result in any program cuts for Pennsylvanians, but will dramatically improve our ability to deliver services that will improve lives.” Wolf said the new agency will also reduce red tape for providers and nonprofits, reduce confusion for seniors and those with disabilities, and enable the fight against opioid abuse to remain a top priority.

The consolidation will also save money and result in few layoffs.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: