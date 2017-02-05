Super Bowl Championship Sunday… Will Matt Ryan be a legend or a footnote in history?

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. This is the game when dreams come true and hearts get broken. This is game when people become legends or simply footnotes in history. Will Matt Ryan snag his first Super Bowl win and elevate Atlanta to greatness or will he become another footnote to Tom Brady’s unprecedented illustrious career? I’m going to evaluate each team and then give my prediction.

Atlanta Falcons

I will be the first to admit that I have underestimated the Atlanta Falcons this entire postseason. For some odd reason, I just have not been able to embrace how impressive this team has been. However, I watched them knock off their opponents with ease. When it looked like they were outmatched, Matt Ryan would simply go into his bag of tricks and make a brilliant pass and defy even the staunchest nonbelievers. The Atlanta Falcons have managed to put together one of the most potent offenses that the NFL has ever seen. Kyle Shanahan has put Mike Ryan in the best position for him to succeed and he has taken the guess work out of his offense. Also, the Falcons defense has come to play this postseason. They have been playing like rabid dogs looking for their next victim. I watched the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay game and it was unbelievable. Matt looked like he was battle tested and ready to go to the Super Bowl and win. If this game becomes a shootout, I don’t think that New England will have the ability to match the Falcons. Atlanta has too many weapons. There is a winning formula to beat the Patriots. You have to put Brady on the ground, disrupt him, and outscore them. Houston showed the blueprint but they didn’t have the offense that Matt Ryan has. If Atlanta can make it difficult for Tom Brady to stay on the field, then Atlanta will win. However, they simply don’t have the same kind of personnel that Houston had.

I have two problems with this Atlanta team. First, they don’t have depth on the defensive or offensive lines. While the Falcons have been fortunate to not suffer as many injuries this season, they have guys who have nagging little problems that might become a factor in the game. For example, Alex Mack the Falcons center with the fractured left fibula, will be suiting up and one has to wonder just how effective he is going to be. My second problem with this team is their lack of experience. Except for Quinn’s lone assistant appearance, this is the Atlanta Falcons first Super Bowl appearance. In other words, they are Super Bowl virgins. Think about it. This is the first time that they have had to go through the Super Bowl media day. This is the first time the entire team is actually playing in the Super Bowl and not watching the game from afar. If you think that experience doesn’t play a role in this game, then there a city in Carolina that would beg to differ.

New England Patriots

I apologize to Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots organization by suggesting that the Pittsburgh Steelers could beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship game. If there was ever a year where the Patriots were going to the Super Bowl, it was this year. Of course, I didn’t realize that the Steelers were going to hand Brady a black and gold cupcake with a lit candle and say, “Make a wish Tommy Boy, make a wish.” The Steelers were an embarrassment to entire city of Pittsburgh and Tom and Bill Belichick gave them a clinic on how to dismantle a zone defense while simultaneously breaking Roger Goodell and Steelers fans’ hearts around the world. Okay, I’m done. On to the game at hand.

Before I talk about the Patriots as whole, let’s talk about Tom Brady. Tom has had one hell of a year. He has been publicly humiliated and was forced to sit out several weeks due to a suspension. Also, as quiet as it is kept, this game means more to Tom Brady than he is willing to discuss. Brady’s mom has an undisclosed illness and this is the first game she will be at in person. His father will be watching him for just the second time this year which Brady described as “atypical.” Am I willing to bet against Tom Brady who wants to put a smile on his ailing mother’s face and stick it to Roger Goodell and the entire NFL organization? More importantly, how much do you think the guys in the locker room are fighting on Tom’s behalf? You think they don’t know how this year has been for him? You think they don’t read the papers, listen the radio, or watch ESPN?

The Patriots have a better team overall than the Falcons on paper. However, Atlanta played the most difficult regular schedule in the NFL and the Patriots strength of opponents was fairly weak. The Patriots also have more championship experience than the Falcons. They have been here before and the Super Bowl media is not new to them. Malcolm Butler has singlehandedly won a Super Bowl by himself. Brady will have to be precise and his guys are going to have to catch the ball and protect the ball at all cost. This is not just going to be the Julian Edelman and Tom Brady show. Look for Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount, and Martellous Bennett to play key roles in the Patriots success. Also if the Patriots can establish a running game that is moderately successful, win the time of possession and turnover battle, and limit the yardage after catches from Julio Jones and the Falcons receiving core, then the Patriots will win. The Patriot’s defense must put pressure on Ryan and force Ryan out of his rhythm so they can control of the pace of the game. Patriot defense is actually well equipped to handle Matt Ryan’s offense. They stifle running games. They limit yardage after catches and they are good at pass protection and red zone defense.

My Prediction

This game is going to be brutal but I have to give the nudge to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. It won’t be because Atlanta plays poorly. Matt Ryan is not going to choke. He is not going to experience the same type of success that he has had during the postseason. Instead, Ryan is going to be hurried, knocked down and he will find his rhythm only in spurts. It won’t be enough to beat a determined Patriots team that is looking to avenge their leader. I’m picking the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

