Dog attacks are not a crime in Pittsburgh. Just ask Sabrina.

I am Sabrina. I am 7 years old. I live in Brookline in Pittsburgh. I’m [in] first grade at Brookline Elementary. I like to ride my bike in the summer and I like to draw. My favorite color is blue, and my favorite food is chicken. I’m writing this story because I got bit by a dog.

Writing was one coping mechanism Sabrina Snyder learned in the months after she was mauled by a Rottweiler. The August 2014 attack left her with bite marks across her scalp, crude piercings through both ears and bruises all over her body. It also transformed Sabrina from an outgoing girl, who spent much of the summer traversing the neighborhood by bicycle, into a nervous recluse. “She would not even sit on the porch,” says her mother, Samantha Luzier. “People walk by with dogs all the time.” She started first grade a week after the attack. Crying outbursts and nervous twitches sent her to the nurse’s office almost daily. Just feeling pain from the scars triggered her. “When they hurt, I’d think about the dog,” Sabrina said in an interview.

