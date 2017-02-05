Chance The Rapper Launches Obama-Inspired Clothing Line

Chicago-bred music artist Chance the Rapper is paying homage to the Obamas through a new clothing line. According to The Hill, the rapper teamed up with Joe Fresh Goods to model pieces from their new “Thank You Obama” line.
Among the items in the online shop that opened this week: a $40 “King Obama” shirt featuring an illustration of the former president sporting a crown, a $35 tee emblazoned with “Malia,” the name of Obama’s 18-year-old daughter, and a $50 “Obama’s Wedding Tee” featuring the words “Barack n Michelle” written on the front, with the couple’s wedding date listed on the back.
In a note on the website, designer Joe Fresh Goods said, “With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be.”
The message continues, “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”
Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to post photos of him donning pieces from the clothing line.
According to The Hill, many of the products featured on the site are back ordered.
