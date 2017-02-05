Chance The Rapper Launches Obama-Inspired Clothing Line

Chicago-bred music artist Chance the Rapper is paying homage to the Obamas through a new clothing line. According to The Hill, the rapper teamed up with Joe Fresh Goods to model pieces from their new “Thank You Obama” line.

From The Hill:

Among the items in the online shop that opened this week: a $40 “King Obama” shirt featuring an illustration of the former president sporting a crown, a $35 tee emblazoned with “Malia,” the name of Obama’s 18-year-old daughter, and a $50 “Obama’s Wedding Tee” featuring the words “Barack n Michelle” written on the front, with the couple’s wedding date listed on the back.

In a note on the website, designer Joe Fresh Goods said, “With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be.”

The message continues, “The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying ‘thank you’ and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet.”

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to post photos of him donning pieces from the clothing line.

The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

According to The Hill, many of the products featured on the site are back ordered.

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Chance The Rapper & Kanye Among 2017 Grammy Award Nominees

Chance The Rapper Leads Thousands Of Chicago Millennials To Early Voting Site