Rivers Casino proposes $51M hotel

The Rivers Casino has announced its plans to build a seven-story, 221-room hotel on vacant land between it and the Carnegie Science Center.

Casino representatives first made the announcement during a Gaming Review Board hearing on its license renewal. It also laid out the preliminary plan for the hotel during a presentation to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on Jan. 24.

“The hotel meets zoning requirements, and traffic studies confirm no negative impact on nearby intersections and vehicle queues,” it said in a press announcement that same day. “All required parking will be valet and absorbed by Rivers Casino’s existing parking garage.”

The hearing featured support from both the Science Center and the Riverlife Task Force, as well as protests from some workers seeking to form a union. Casino representatives said the hotel design would feature expansive windows on every level to maximize riverfront views and to integrate distinctively, yet seamlessly, into existing North Shore architecture. It would also include a fitness center, new restaurant and lobby bar. A spa will be added to the existing casino facility to accommodate hotel and casino guests.

It would not feature slot machines or other gamming, meaning people under age 21 could enter the hotel.

