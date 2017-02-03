Guest Editorial …Sustaining the global anger of anti-Trump legions

More than a million people turned out Saturday to attend worldwide demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The forceful showing occurred the day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The marches were an international expression of defiance and solidarity as people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and cities around the world to send Trump a strong and clear message on his first full day in office that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged.

“Welcome to your first day, we will not go away!” marchers in Washington chanted.

Women and plenty of men too marched in large cities across the world including Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles to Mexico City, Paris, Berlin, London, Prague, Sydney as well as smaller cities such as Fairbanks, Alaska and Boise Idaho.

Over 500,000 rallied in Washington, D.C., apparently more than Trump’s inauguration drew on Friday, Jan. 20, according to officials. The march was one of the biggest demonstrations in the nation’s history.

The march was necessary to show Trump that he will be met with his resistance if he attempts to roll back civil rights and civil liberties and to show that he does not have a political mandate to do whatever he wants. Although he won the Electoral College votes necessary to win the presidency, Trump lost the popular vote by a wide margin to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

