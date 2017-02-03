Friends, family help Clemons celebrates 100th birthday

Elder Mamie Viola Henry Wadkins Clemons didn’t just bring in the New Year she also celebrated her 100th birthday at the Hillcrest Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Hill District on the first of January.

When asked if there was anything that she wanted for her birthday she said, “Spiritually my job now is to decrease the population in Hell so those who I introduce to Christ and stay with him will not be bond to Hell.”

Clemons attended Tuskegee Institute and the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1955. She was the first Black member of the University of Pittsburgh Heinz Chapel Choir when she attended school their. She went on to become a teacher who taught math, science, English and social studies.

Clemons also worked as a vice principal and principal in several schools such as Herron Jr. High, Latimer, Knoxville Junior High, and Langley High before retiring in 1979.

The congregation of Hillcrest Church, friends and family all helped celebrate Clemons birthday with food and words of how she has impacted their lives from being their teacher to being an elder of the church. She is known by so many for her phrase “Its prayer time.” Some said that Clemons as a teacher pushed her students to their limits in mathematics and some women said she taught them how to be young ladies as well as how to trust God and how to put God in their lives. Many people spoke about her still cooking and driving through out the celebration.

