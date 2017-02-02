Ramarley Graham’s Family Demands Punishment For Cop Who Killed Unarmed Teen

The family of Ramarley Graham and hundreds of protesters rallied for justice Thursday night five years after the unarmed teen was killed by New York police officer Richard Haste, reports the Tribeca Patch.
From Tribeca Patch:
Graham’s family gathered in Foley Square on Thursday night, five years after the 18-year-old’s death, demanding that the officer who opened fire lose his job. The various review procedures have taking years to process the case, and they still aren’t done: Police officials still haven’t decided whether to fire or discipline Richard Haste, the white officer who fatally shot Graham.
The unarmed black teenager died in 2012, more than two years before Eric Garner was killed in a police chokehold on Staten Island and Michael Brown was gunned down by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
…Graham’s mother Constance Malcolm spoke before a sizable crowd in Foley Square on Thursday night, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to step in and direct the head of the NYPD to discipline Haste and other officers present at the scene. “It’s a shame we have to be here five years later,” she said. “My son was just walking home and the NYPD decided they saw a gun.”
Malcolm had publicly praised her son as “loyal,” sharing memories of Graham giving money and loving his family, reports USA Today.
SOURCE: Tribeca Patch, USA Today
SEE ALSO:
NYPD To Hide Trial Outcome Of Cop Who Fatally Shot Ramarley Graham?
NYPD Cop Will Not Face Charges In Ramarley Graham Fatal Shooting
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 38
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 38
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 38
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 38
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 38
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 38
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 38
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 38
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 38
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 38
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 38
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 38
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 38
25. Ronald "RJ" Williams, 23
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 38
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 38
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
32. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
33. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
34. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
35. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. Joshua Beal, 25
37 of 38
38. Kajuan Raye, 19
38 of 38