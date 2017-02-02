New deputy superintendent focuses on student success

It has only been four months since Anthony Anderson made the move to Pittsburgh to serve as the school district’s deputy superintendent, but in that short time, Anderson has made his mark engaging with students, even at the executive level.

From principal meetings to calls home, Anderson has established that he is “passionate” about keeping students at the center.

“I hope I can bring ‘hope’ back to students in Pittsburgh Public Schools,” said Anderson. “We are at a place where some of the community, families and students are not confident in what we do as an organization. I am hoping to change their thinking.”

With 27 years of experience in public education, Anderson began his career as a paraprofessional, assisting classroom teachers. He attributes his success and need to staying connected with students to his work at every level. “To come to this point in my career, speaks highly of my dedication and passion to this work.”

Anderson is pretty busy these days, though. Between school visits and learning the intricate workings of the district’s 54 schools, his plate is full as second in command in the state’s second largest school district.

That does not stop him from meeting with students during his school visits, positively redirecting a student in need, or asking random students to write him a school wish list. All of these things happened when he visited Pittsburgh Perry earlier this month.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: