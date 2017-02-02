Melony McGant on ‘Hidden Figures’

“Hidden Figures,” A must see movie to honor, re-remember and embrace greatness.

Please take your children, your elders, your friends and yourselves to see “Hidden Figures” immediately.

I didn’t expect to cry when I went to see “Hidden Figures,” a film based on the many contributions of NASA employees Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, but cry I did.

These African American women provided the mathematical calculations that helped increase airline production during the wartime, and eventually for NASA, helping the United States launch a successful space program.

I cried tears of re-membering the struggles that those before us had gone.

I cried for the brilliance and the humanity exhibited through courage, excellence, opportunity and fortitude.

I cried tears of joy for the progress we have made in the United States and prayed that we all embrace and honor the truth.

When given the opportunity, no matter our ethnicity, race or religion, we all can make great contributions to the United States and the world.

“Hidden Figures” is an important movie that must be seen by audiences worldwide.

The acting is superb. The storyline is our collective history and serves as a re-remembering and an inspiration for people everywhere.

