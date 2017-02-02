Lifestyle
Lais Ribeiro Is Pretty In Pleats On The February Cover Of Vogue Brasil

Posted 5 hours ago.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Model Lais Ribeiro is featured on the February cover of Vogue Brasil, looking as beautiful as ever in a lovely, feminine theme. Lais is a native of Brazil, so it is awesome to see her being honored by her own with the February feature.

The Victoria’s Secret model is highlighted wearing a beautiful pink, red and crème Valentino dress with her curls pulled back in a ponytail sporting a fresh face that shines in melanin glory.

Lais is getting a double win, as she was also named Sports Illustrated’s Rookie Class Member alongside model Myla Dalbesio for the 2017 swimsuit edition.

The up and coming model’s curvaceous figure is clothed with colorful outfits, showing off her Brazilian Afro-centric culture with Latina flavor. Be sure to check out the February edition and show Lais some love!

