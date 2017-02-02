‘Flush and boil’ water order lifted

After consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said its ‘flush and boil’ order for Pittsburgh water customers is lifted, effective immediately.

The announcement came at a noon press conference Feb. 2.

“PWSA sincerely appreciates the public’s patience and apologizes for the massive inconvenience that resulted from the precautionary flush and boil water advisory,” said PWSA Executive Director Bernard R. Lindstrom.

“We realize this incident created hardships for residents of the city, but know that our main goal at PWSA is, and will continue to be, providing safe drinking water to our customers.”

The order, first implemented Jan. 31 after DEP testing detected low chlorine levels, had affected nearly 100,000 city residents, caused the authority to take the Highland Park Reservoir off line, and moved the city to station water buffalos at 15 locations throughout the center and eastern parts of the city.

At a press conference the day before, Lindstrom stressed the water was safe to drink even though the order remained in place per the DEP.

“We found no contaminants, at all, detected in our water system,” he said Feb. 1.

“But, since this is precautionary because we had the potential for insufficient disinfectant treatment at one location, it was prudent to issue this notice to assure public safety and there was minimal risk to public health.”

“PWSA has the highest level of respect for DEP. Their rules and regulations are crafted to protect the public. In collaboration with DEP and the Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh, the Authority will conduct a full investigation and review of this incident,” said Lindstrom.

“I want to thank Mayor Peduto, Chief of Staff Acklin, County Executive Fitzgerald, all of the public safety officials and the rest of the City of Pittsburgh staff for all their support and assistance,” said Lindstrom.

