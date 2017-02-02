Field Negro…Breakfast with “the Blacks”

Herr trump’s handlers told him that it would be important to do something for “the Blacks” today— it being the start ofand all— so there he was posing with every Black person he could find in his White House. Not to mention their family members, the White House help- staff, and any other Black person he could find within earshot. (It must have been a long search.) He called it a “little breakfast”, because God forbid anyone gets the impression that he is trying to do anything serious with Black folks.

Of course it all went about as bad as you would have expected it to.

Herr trump, as usual, found a way to make the entire occasion about him, by calling out CNN for spreading fake news.

He had one of his Negroes who was always on CNN defending him, and he gave him a nice head pat and compliment about being the kind of Negro that he likes. (“What’s the matter boss, we sick?”)

Ok, those weren’t his exact words, but you get the picture. He might as well have said it that way. Donald has a way of praising his kind of Negro when the occasion calls for it. “Look at my African American over here.”

Anyway, Paris Dennard must have been feeling on top of the House today when massa trump singled him out for praise because he stood up for him to those evil doers over at CNN.

“Trump went around the table thanking many of his African-American supporters, including GOP strategist and CNN contributor Paris Dennard. “Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community. He’s all by himself, seven people and Paris. I’ll take Paris over the seven,” he joked.

“But I don’t watch CNN so I don’t get to see you as much,” he added. “I don’t like watching fake news.”’

Good old Paris.

So if he doesn’t watch CNN, how did he know the particulars of those shows that his buddy Paris was on? The man is such a liar.

“Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed,” Trump said. “Harriett Tubman, Rosa Parks and millions more Black Americans that made America what it is today. Big impact. I’m proud to honor this heritage and will be honoring it more and more.”

And everyone of them would be turning over in their graves right now if they knew that after everything that they had to fight for, America still saw it fit to elect you president.