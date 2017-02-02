Emerson Henry Henderson passes

Emerson Henry formerly of the Hill District. Retired US Steel employee and self -employed painter passed away on December 24, 2016. Son of the late Henry and Undine Henderson, brother of the late Cordelia “Sissi” Henderson Ward and brother in-law of the late Allen Ward. Father of Olu Amen-Ra (Harriet), Colette Henderson of Pittsburgh, Eric “Tony” Henderson of Houston; TX. Uncle of Greg Ward (Ann) and Lynn Ward of California. Grandfather of six granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and three great nephews. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial service was on January 28, 2017 at Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St. Pgh., PA 15219.

