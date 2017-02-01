Young players make Steelers’ future bright

After the lopsided defeat at the hands of the hated New England Patriots, 27-16, most have buried the Steelers as a team that can no longer make it to the Big Dance, the Super Bowl. But they forget that even though this is a team made up of youngsters, they still made it to the AFC championship, and lost one of their big three in the first quarter of that game.

Even quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is caught up in the blues, stating that he’s thinking about retiring. That’s crazy. He’s in his prime at 34, which means he still has 3 to 4 more outstanding years left, with his supporting cast getting better and better and younger.

Right now Ben is probably the second best quarterback in the AFC behind Brady and even though Le’Veon Bell is the best running back in the game, in order for the Steelers to get back to the big dance, the offense must go through Roethlisberger, first, then Bell.

Once Ben is clicking, then Antonio Brown, the best receiver in the game, will be clicking, then it will be much easier to get Bell off.

Hopefully the Steelers will make it a point to have all 5 starting offensive linemen signed for next season. They are: Maurkice Pouncey, 27; David DeCastro, 27; Ramon Foster, 31; Marcus Gilbert, 28; and Alejandro Villanueva, 28.

These guys had a great year as a unit last season and are second to none in the AFC in regards to pass protection or the ground game. Ben has all day to pass and Bell isn’t getting all those yards alone.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: