State to close SCI Pittsburgh by mid-summer

Despite efforts by state Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Brookline, to avert the closing, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and Gov. Tom Wolf have announced they are shuttering SCI Pittsburgh.

Though there were other options that might have saved the state more money, state officials said Pittsburgh’s not only does diverse economy allows it to withstand the loss better than other sites, but also the facility’s location offers solid redevelopment opportunities.

“In comparison to the other potential closure sites, we believe that the Pittsburgh site is at the greatest advantage for future revitalization based on its location, assets, and the city’s robust economy,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Sect. Dennis Davin.

“The southwest region has realized a steady stream of business expansions in recent years, and with SCI Pittsburgh’s close proximity to both the river and the industrial corridor, the site is likely to be repurposed quickly.”

Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel echoed Davin calling the site “a really viable economic redevelopment opportunity.”

“Obviously, we’re talking about riverfront property,” he said. “We’re talking about an area that is really growing.”

The Wolf administration initially talked about closing two prisons as part of its address a significant budget shortfall, so the Jan. 26 announcement closing only SCI Pittsburgh was a bit of a surprise. Again, said Wetzel, lessening the blow for employees and inmates was a factor. Other options would have affected more than 800 employees. This closure affects 555 employees and—as of last week 1,864 inmates.

