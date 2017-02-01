Scott partners with Hallmark

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Hallmark’s Mahogany brand announced the Jill Scott Collection, a new offering of greeting cards featuring design, editorial and sound inspired by and created with Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jill Scott.

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic—values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” said Scott. “I was inspired by highlights within my own life—love, marriage, motherhood—in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

Scott collaborated with the creative team at Hallmark to develop design themes that reflected her personality, often including layers of vivid colors, natural textures and soothing metallics. Scott also helped set the editorial “voice” and wrote many of the cards— opting for affirming, optimistic and genuine messages.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: