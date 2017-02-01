:10—First of all, let’s be very clear here. There will be no Steelers talk here. For one reason and one reason only…they lost man! It’s over. Finished. End of the road. Now get over it! Wait, my bad…there are three quick things. #1—Ben will not retire. Too much money on the table. #2—No one in their right mind will trade Antonio Brown and live to tell about it! #3—If your head hurts…your knee hurts…you’re still smokin’ the no-name cigarettes, your fingers are broke or any other lame excuse for not getting on the field, you may hear your number called, but it won’t be to go in…it’s going to be to go home. Hoo-Ray!!!

:09—Now to the special part. But allow me to qualify a few things. First, let me qualify me. Some may know, some may remember and most don’t care, but I’ve been involved with the fabulous game of basketball for “40 years.” It all started with “The Express,” the intramural team at Slippery Rock University in 1977 that sold out the arena for a game against Phi—something—something. Yeah, we did, and we lost…only by two. Larry Baxter, Bill Odom, Ron Hunt, Jerome Plint, Sam Burns, Larry Adams and yours truly made a statement that things will never be the same at “The Rock” again. (Things = black-white on campus respect. Are you paying attention here? Do I have to spell everything out for ya?) Anyway, that ignited the flame. From a two-year stint with the great Jeff Lake at New Castle Youth Development Center where I learned the heart and soul of the game and assistant at Slippery Rock High School, two amazing privileged years with the legendary Tim Grgurich and Cle Edwards at Pitt who taught me both the x’s and o’s, the 1-3-1 defense and the toughness of the game, two years at Point Park College coaching women, and the icing on the proverbial cake… “25 years” coaching the likes of Connie Hawkins, Kenny Durrett, LeRoy Freeman, Larry Harris, Clyde Vaughn, Kevin “Drk” Walls and others in the top ten nationally ranked Connie Hawkins Pro-Am Summer Basketball League.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: