Officials: No contaminants in city water, ‘boil’ advisory remains in effect

by Christian Morrow

Courier Staff Writer

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said the authority is adding additional chlorine to the system, and will continue the boil water advisory for residents in the central and eastern city neighborhoods for another three days.

“We found no contaminants at all detected in our water system,” said PWSA Executive Director Bernard Lindstrom at a Feb. 1 press conference.

“But, since this is precautionary because we had the potential for insufficient disinfectant treatment at one location, it was prudent to issue this notice to assure public safety and there was minimal risk to public health.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued a press release advising residents that water buffalos have been dispatched to 15 city locations to address residents’ needs.

These are:

Pittsburgh Engine Co. No. 7, 4603 Stanton Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15201

Fire Station 6, 3958 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15224

Fire Station 8, 149 N. Euclid Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15206

Fire Station 10, 2501 Allequippa St. Pittsburgh PA 15213

Fire Station 12, 4156 Winterburn Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15207

Fire Station 14, 259 McKee Place Pittsburgh PA 15213

Fire Station 15, 7024 Lemington Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15206

Fire Station 17, 7601 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15208

Fire Station 18, 5858 Northumberland St., Pittsburgh PA 15217

Fire Station 19, 159 Homestead St., Pittsburgh PA 15218

Fire Training Academy, 1402 Washington Blvd., Pittsburgh PA 15206

Shop ‘n Save, 1850 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15219 (Hill District)

Giant Eagle, 6320 Shakespeare St. Pittsburgh PA 15206 (Shadyside)

Morewood Gardens Apartments Parking Lot – Corner of Forbes Ave. & Morewood St. Pittsburgh PA 15213 (Oakland)

Fire Station 13, Hazelwood – 200 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

The problem initially arose when state Department of Environmental Protect testing revealed a low level of chlorine at the Highland Park Reservoir. Lindstrom said that reservoir has been taken off line and the city is being supplied via the Aspinwall facility.

Lindstrom said additional safety procedures are being put in place.

“Right now, I don’t have full clarity of what those steps are going to be. We are taking steps to address this and as I said, we took the area of concern completely off the system,” he said.

“We are adding more chlorination to the system, which is the appropriate disinfection method to do. We are increasing our testing and ramping up testing at 36 different sites, not just looking at the one that was in concern.”

Pittsburgh Superintendent of Schools Anthony Hamlet said the 24 schools that had been closed due to the water advisory, would reopen for classes Feb. 2.

“We will be fully open tomorrow,” he said.

“Thanks again to PWSA for delivering water and making sure we have the water on hand for our children, faculty and staff.”

Customers with questions can go to the PWSA website at www.pgh2o.com or call Customer Service at (412)-255-2423.

