Homewood-Brushton Youth Basketball League launched

Posted 4 hours ago.


Jackie McDonald
CONCERNED PARENTS—Seated, from left: Miyonia Stuckey, Delvonia Allen, Tashah Davis and Kiearron Harris. Standing, from left: Michael Stuckey, Quaneef Wheeler, Tredessa Marion, Raquel Wheeler and Ericka Davis

Parents, family members, friends and concerned citizens gathered at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA as coach and league organizer Jeff Marion instructed the children on their responsibility and commitment to the Homewood-Brushton Youth Basketball League games. Along with a talk, the day included a demonstration of drills and skill sets required to prepare for each game.

YOUTH LISTENING TO INSTRUCTIONS (Photos by Jackie McDonald)

