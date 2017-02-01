Homewood-Brushton Youth Basketball League launched

Parents, family members, friends and concerned citizens gathered at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA as coach and league organizer Jeff Marion instructed the children on their responsibility and commitment to the Homewood-Brushton Youth Basketball League games. Along with a talk, the day included a demonstration of drills and skill sets required to prepare for each game.

