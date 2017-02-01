Community Calendar

Peace and Justice Initiative Report Release

FEB. 2—The Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition, whose members include PA State Representatives Ed Gainey and Jake Wheatley, Allegheny County Councilman DeWitt Walton and City of Pittsburgh Councilmen Rev. Ricky Burgess and Daniel Lavelle, will release the Pittsburgh Peace and Justice Initiative (PP&JI) Report, at 10 a.m. outside Pittsburgh City Council Chambers, 414 Grant Street. A post-agenda meeting will follow. The Coalition will host a free public event located at Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, at 6 p.m.

Read-In

FEB. 4—The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation will host the 28th annual African American Read-In from 1-4 p.m. at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Homewood Branch, 7101 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. Local journalists, students and others will read aloud passages from their favorite books. This event is part of a national initiative to promote diversity in literature and literacy during Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. For more information, visit http://www.pbmf.org.

