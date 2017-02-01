City Deploys Water Distribution Plan During Precautionary Flush and Boil Advisory

PITTSBURGH, PA (February 1, 2017) – The City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) have announced the following operations plan for the deployment of potable water resources during the current precautionary flush and boil advisory issued to select neighborhoods and PWSA customers in the City of Pittsburgh. A copy of the PWSA Precautionary Flush and Boil Advisory can be found here .

Eleven Pittsburgh Public Safety facilities will serve as water distribution centers for and will be equipped with 2,500 gallon water buffalo tanks. Pittsburgh Engine Co. No. 7, 4603 Stanton Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15201

Fire Station 6, 3958 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15224

Fire Station 8, 149 N. Euclid Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15206

Fire Station 10, 2501 Allequippa St. Pittsburgh PA 15213

Fire Station 12, 4156 Winterburn Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15207

Fire Station 14, 259 McKee Place Pittsburgh PA 15213

Fire Station 15, 7024 Lemington Ave. Pittsburgh PA 15206

Fire Station 17, 7601 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15208

Fire Station 18, 5858 Northumberland St., Pittsburgh PA 15217

Fire Station 19, 159 Homestead St., Pittsburgh PA 15218

Fire Training Academy, 1402 Washington Blvd., Pittsburgh PA 15206

Water buffalo tanks are expected to be accessible to the public at the above locations by 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Water distribution centers are available for the exclusive use of residents and business affected by the water advisory. Containers will not be provided. Residents should bring sanitized, portable containers to transport potable water from the distribution center.

City personnel will also be coordinating this morning the delivering bottled water to schools, community centers, senior centers and by home delivery to residents in need on a priority basis. City of Pittsburgh residents that are unable to access water distribution centers should contact the 311 Response Center for assistance. All calls to 311 are answered by a live operator from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. In the City of Pittsburgh, dial 3-1-1. Outside of Pittsburgh, call 412-255-2621.

Schools, restaurants and businesses in the affected city neighborhoods should continue to comply with the term of the advisory, and only provide pre-boiled PWSA water or bottled water. The Allegheny County Health Department has provided the following guidelines for food preparation safety during a water supply interruption.

PWSA will be performing test readings every 4 hours until the advisory is lifted. Updates and results will be provided by PWSA as information becomes available. Crews have been working through the night to address the chlorine levels that led to the issuance of the advisory.