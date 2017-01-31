Taylor brings BROhemoth to Pittsburgh wrestling

Ian Taylor cuts an imposing figure. At 6’3” and well over 300 pounds, the Virginia Beach native is doing his best to make a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. On Saturday, February 18, the man who calls himself “BROhemoth” makes his way to Pittsburgh and the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (KSWA).

In 2013, Taylor started his journey in professional wrestling by training with Pro Wrestling Rampage (PWR) wrestling academy in Erie. The training and experience has brought him to a variety of regional promotions over the six months he has been traveling. Now he’s ready to make his debut with Pennsylvania’s biggest and most recognized wrestling company.

BROhemoth teams with Bellaire, Ohio’s Zak Hunter to wrestle the KSWA tag team champions—The Jester and the legendary T-Rantula—at Spirit Lounge. Collectively known as the “Big Game Hunters,” BROhemoth and Hunter have had success in small federations around the tri-state area, but this is their first opportunity and a major title.

And while this is BROhemoth’s debut in Pittsburgh, Hunter participated in KSWA’s 9th annual Battle Bowl at Spirit Lounge in Lawrenceville in January. While Hunter didn’t win, he impressed KSWA management enough to invite him back, and add Taylor.

February’s matchup is intriguing. BROhemoth is eager to take on T-Rantula, the 6’7”, 340-pound veteran who has wrestled around the world since his debut in 1990 (Taylor was born in 1991). “I’ve been working a little over six months,” Taylor said recently. “I’m ready for a chance to show Pittsburgh what the BROhemoth is made of.” He notes that this is the first time that he will take on two-time tag team champion The Jester and T-Rantula, who won the KSWA tag team belts in December at FanFest. “Zak and I are always ready to show teams why Big Game Hunters is the new top team, wherever we are.”

BROhemoth joins former KSWA Champion and KSWA Megastar of the Year Jay Flash, who has entertained fans since February, 2010, and Ice Machine. Ice Machine, who bears a striking resemblance to the now-fired “Ice Man” Tony Johnson, challenges Harley T. Morris for the Five-Star championship, also in February.

The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance (KSWA), now in its 17th year, is Pittsburgh’s professional wrestling organization, and the only federation to be recognized by the city, county of Allegheny, Pennsylvania Governor’s office and U.S. Senate for service to the community.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: