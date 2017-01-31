Business
Oprah Winfrey to be ‘special contributor’ to ’60 Minutes’

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" in Los Angeles. Weight Watchers stock is gaining Thursday, Dec. 22, after another weight loss announcement by Winfrey. The former talk show host, who owns a stake in Weight Watchers, said in a new ad that she lost more than 40 pounds on the plan while still being able to eat pasta and tacos. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has been named a “special contributor” to CBS News’ “60 Minutes.”

Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the newsmagazine starting this fall, when it begins its 50th season on the air.

Executive producer Jeff Fager called Winfrey “a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ’60 Minutes.'”

Winfrey said her aim with her “60 Minutes” stories is “to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

