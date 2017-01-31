Metro
Home > Metro

Mother of missing twins back in jail over welfare charges

Posted 3 hours ago.


The Associated Press
Leave a comment
In this Aug. 22, 2016 photo, Patricia Fowler leaves District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca court in Penn Hills, Pa., after her preliminary hearing was postponed. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

In this Aug. 22, 2016 photo, Patricia Fowler leaves District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca court in Penn Hills, Pa., after her preliminary hearing was postponed. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Pennsylvania woman charged with collecting more than $50,000 in state welfare benefits on behalf of twin children not seen for a decade has returned to prison.

Patricia Fowler was arraigned Sunday and sent to Allegheny County Jail, unable to post $10,000 bond.

Police say Fowler has repeatedly claimed Ivon and Inisha are living out-of-state with friends or relatives. But police say her claims about the twins, who would be about 18 by now, haven’t checked out.

These undated photo Illustrations provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show artist conceptions of what Ivon Fowler, left, and Inisha Fowler, right, may look like currently. The two twin children of Patricia Fowler have not been seen for over ten years. The mother, who has been free on bail on charges of concealing the whereabouts of the twins, has claimed the children are safe and living out of state, but no information she provided has panned out. (Colin McNally/National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP)

These undated photo Illustrations provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show artist conceptions of what Ivon Fowler, left, and Inisha Fowler, right, may look like currently. (Colin McNally/National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP)

An Allegheny County detective has testified he believes the Penn Hills woman’s twins are dead, though he can’t prove that.

Fowler’s public defender isn’t commenting on the child concealment charges, or the new welfare theft allegations which were filed Wednesday.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Mother of missing twins back in jail over welfare charges

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular