Metro
Home > Metro

Law enforcement sees troubling link between opioid crisis, illegal guns in Pittsburgh area

Posted 56 mins ago.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Leave a comment
Louis Weiers is a resident agent in charge for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the Pittsburgh field office. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

Louis Weiers is a resident agent in charge for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the Pittsburgh field office. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

A Glock .45 is not a banknote. But for those in the deepest thralls of opioid addiction, it might as well be hard currency.

Addiction is what moves a gun from a family collection in the suburbs to places like Pittsburgh, where illegal guns drive violence.

“It breaks my heart sometimes,” says Louis Weiers, a resident agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] in the Pittsburgh field office.

READ MORE AT:

http://publicsource.org/law-enforcement-sees-troubling-link-between-opioid-crisis-illegal-guns-in-pittsburgh-area/

publicsource_logo_horizontal_-1170x120

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Law enforcement sees troubling link between opioid crisis, illegal guns in Pittsburgh area

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular