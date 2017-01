Law enforcement sees troubling link between opioid crisis, illegal guns in Pittsburgh area

A Glock .45 is not a banknote. But for those in the deepest thralls of opioid addiction, it might as well be hard currency.

Addiction is what moves a gun from a family collection in the suburbs to places like Pittsburgh, where illegal guns drive violence.

“It breaks my heart sometimes,” says Louis Weiers, a resident agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] in the Pittsburgh field office.

