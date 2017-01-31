Guess which big stars will be a no-show at the 2017 Grammy Awards

The 2017 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching and music fans everywhere can’t wait to see if their favorite artists will take home a golden trophy.

However, TMZ is reporting that some of the biggest artists have opted out of attending the 2017 Grammys. Reportedly Frank Ocean, Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, plan to skip the biggest night in music for various reasons.

Before dropping his highly anticipated album Blond last year, Frank opened up about why he didn’t submit it for Grammy consideration, saying he thinks the Grammys are a dinosaur which fails to represent young, Black artists.

Drake, who is one of the biggest artists of the moment, won’t be in attendance this year either. He’ll reportedly be on tour in Europe. Justin Bieber’s reason for boycotting the historic show is similar to Frank’s. He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers.

As for Kanye, no real reason was given for the 21-time Grammy winner’s absence, but TMZ pointed out that he always loses when put up against a bigger, white artist (I.E. Beck and Taylor Swift).

Sources say that none of these artists decisions are set in stone—- they could have a change of heart at any moment. Will you be watching on February 12th?

SOURCE: TMZ

