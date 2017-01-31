Field Negro…A disguised Muslim ban goes wrong.

was recalling a story about the great Miles Davis when he just started playing in his band. Not wanting to play the wrong note, he asked Davis what he should play. According to Hancock the response was classic. Davis looked at him and said,

I suspect that if trump— or someone in his administration—- were to ask someone how to be president, the simple answer would be, to stay with my metaphor, just play the damn piano.

All these Executive Orders just to show his loyal followers that he is not Obama (even though he has followed some of Obama’s word for word) is not working out so well.

Trump, in the first few days of his presidency, has been trying to play every damn instrument in the band, and, instead of mastering just one, he has been making a mess of every instrument that he has touched.

The latest disaster for team trump, is his racist and possibly illegal ban on travelers from certain countries with populations that he considers a threat. It’s actually a Muslim ban but he can’t say it because that would be unconstitutional.

Needless to say that it has been an unmitigated disaster.

I am not sure what made him think that this would be a good idea, although I think that moving the white supremacist in his inner circle to his National Security Council might have had something to do with it.

Mr Bannon, I am sure, has his own ideas about who should be let into this country, and trust me, it has nothing to do with our safety.

I have been watching trump’s minions appear on television all day while they try to defend him, and needless to say that it has not been going well. This might be because it’s hard to defend something that is morally indefensible.

The trump administration is doing what you would suspect is the next step in what could be a short march to totalitarianism. They are upset with the free press, and they want journalists fired if they disagree with him. The above mentioned Bannon actually said that the press should keeps its mouth shut.

Through all this, Herr trump, (to stay with my analogy) should be working on his piano skills, but instead he was watching Finding Dory and tweeting about World War III today, and that is not a very presidential thing to do when the country is going through a crisis.

“Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.”



No Führer, the person “looking to start World War III” might be you.

*Pic from huffingtonpost.com