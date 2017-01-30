Volunteers prepare for the 2017 Point in Time count

Zion Hill Community Development Corporation volunteers in South Fulton receive their instructions from Fulton County before leaving to count those in need that are living on the streets. Another North Fulton Community Charities volunteer reviews a map of the areas to be covered in North Fulton before taking to the streets. They were among dozens in North Fulton and South Fulton who donated their time on Thursday, January, 26, 2017 to ensure an accurate count of the unsheltered homeless in Fulton County. Volunteers worked closely with county leaders, police and community organizations to gather accurate information about the number of homeless people residing within the many cities that make up Fulton County, including Alpharetta, Roswell, Union City, College Park, East Point, Palmetto and Fairburn, GA.

The 2017 Point In Time (PIT) Count focused on veterans, single women with children, youth, and other unsheltered homeless who sleep in outdoor locations such as sidewalks, parks, encampments and under bridges. The Count also included all of the sheltered homeless, who are staying in emergency shelters and transitional housing programs. The final results of the annual PIT will be used to determine the amount of Federal funding to support the development of programs. These services provide aid to the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless throughout Fulton County.

For more information about the annual January Count, call 404-613-0416.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: