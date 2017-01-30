Inside Conditions…Whipping Post

Sometimes I feel, sometimes I feel: Like I’ve been tied, to the whipping post. Tied to the whipping post, tied to the whipping post, good lord I feel like I’m dyin.’ (From the Allman Brothers song, Whipping Post) Today is one of those days. I am viewing the world in general and the sports world in particular through lyrical and scriptural lenses. There will be no nonsensical quotes filtered through soiled jockstraps leaping from these pages today because after all, it is Black Mystery….Oops, I really, really meant to say Black History Month. “An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, vote for me and I’ll set you free.

As I watched Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown express “remorse” for “exposing “ the true and justifiable feelings of his Head Coach Mike Tomin regarding their opponents the New England Patriots prior to the AFC Championship game in Foxborough, MA I cringed in fear. I didn’t see a famous NFL wide receiver pining for attention. I saw a psychologically, and mentally battered young man, who thought he was stacking lumber in the saw mill, not realizing that he was tied on the conveyer rolling toward the waiting teeth of an angry, eager, and perverted societal “buzz saw.”

I saw Antonio Brown as a young Nat Turner tied to the whipping post, minus the pride and fearlessness of Nat Turner but a sorta, kinda beat up Facebook version of one of our great Black Heroes. These bloodthirsty sideline “players” were more worried about fantasy points, than the reality of another human beings plight. Their fantasies however shallow, to them were worth far more than Antonio Browns reality of life. For all the atheists’ out there this may be the time to get your “sharpies” and redact this next section of the Holy Bible, which I am about to quote here. The 21st chapter of Job: 7-14 simply states this.

Why do the wicked live on, growing old and increasing in power? They see their children established around them, their offspring before their eyes. Their homes are safe and free from fear; the rod of God is not on them. Their bulls never fail to breed; their cows calve and do not miscarry. They send forth their children as a flock; their little ones dance about. They sing to the music of timbrel and lyre; they make merry to the sound of the pipe. They spend their years in prosperity and go down to the grave in peace. Yet they say to God, ‘Leave us alone! We have no desire to know your ways.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are advancing to their 6th Super Bowl. Their opponent’s will be the Atlanta Falcons who have been invited to the “big dance” once before and were sent home before the stroke of midnight, why? Because they played by the rules. Now, “spygate,” the Patriots 2007 cheating scandal and some of events that surrounded it alleged that the Patriots cheated in their first three Super Bowl victories. They “hoodwinked” the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. They were accused of continuing their cheating ways when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The won over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. New England advanced to Super Bowl XLII A.C. (after cheating), lo and behold they lost to the New York Giants without supposed video assistance. They again advanced to Super Bowl XLVI and were again vanquished by the New York Giants, A.C. They won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks when Seattle decided on a one yard pass play that was intercepted by the Patriots on a defensive play that the Patriots claim that they had prepared for all week? H’mm that is a bit suspect. Did they have inside info? That should have been a loss, you do the math. They have been to six Super Bowls, they cheated in three, they won four, (barely) and lost two. Their record should be 1-2.

“They spend their years in prosperity and go down to the grave in peace. Yet they say to God, ‘Leave us alone! We have no desire to know your ways. “I believe down to my bone marrow that Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick should have been exiled, banished and driven from professional football years ago because it appears to me that he thumbs his nose up at all of us saying; “leave us alone, we have no desire to play fair or do things your way. The Patriot way by hook or by crook is the only way.”

Belichick may go to his grave cheating. Deflated footballs, “questionable offensive line alignments, allegedly stealing opponents’ playbooks. I have told this story before. I was jumped by a group of bullies in school. I told my Uncle Will about it. He said: “fill two socks with marbles, tie them well, grip them and wait.” I said: “that’s not fair, is it? Uncle Will said: “It’s only a fair fight if you win.” Uncle Will is dead, I can’t thank him, but I can thank Bill Belichick for keeping Uncle Will’s spirit of “fair play” alive.

Aubrey Bruce can be reached at: abrucea2newpittsburghcourier.com or 412.583.6741 Follow him on Twitter@ultrascribe

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: