Homelessness in college is a problem. And we barely know the scope of it.

Mary Niederberger, PublicSource
Michael, a freshman at Dartmouth College, poses for a portrait at the Baker-Berry Library on the Hanover, N.H., campus. Michael is not using his last name to avoid being identified. (Photo by Robert C Strong II/PublicSource)

Michael left foster care at age 16 and spent several years with no place to call home. He was wandering the streets and sleeping on others’ couches, in laundromats and eventually his sister’s Pittsburgh dorm room.

You might think he was following a path to failure.

But you’d be wrong.

http://publicsource.org/homelessness-in-college-is-a-problem-and-we-barely-know-the-scope-of-it/

