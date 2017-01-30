Georgians Protest Trump’s Executive Order

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Georgians gathered in front of the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport to protest Trump’s executive order banning refugees and Muslims. The executive order issued Friday which applies to Legal Permanent Citizens as well as visa holders of designated Muslim countries as well as refugees led to the detention of at least eleven people including a 10-year-old child and a grandmother at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport on Saturday.

The executive order has since been partially blocked by a federal judge allowing those detained at airports and in transit not to be sent back.

Georgians outraged by Trump’s action affecting our neighbors and community members will gather to send a strong message to the administration that we will not stand for exclusionary, racist, and Islamophobic policies.

