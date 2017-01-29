Sylvia C. Wilson elected ALCOSAN chair

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority Board of Directors on Jan. 26 unanimously elected member Sylvia C. Wilson as chairperson.

Wilson has been a member of the ALCOSAN board since 2000, when she was jointly appointed by Tom Murphy, then the mayor of Pittsburgh, and Jim Roddey, then the Allegheny County executive. She has been reappointed by every subsequent administration.

Most recently she served as vice chair. On Thursday, the board also elected ALCOSAN board member Gregory Jones to the position of vice chair and re-elected state Rep. Harry Readshaw as secretary and Jack Shea, president of the Allegheny County Labor Council Executive Board, as treasurer.

ALCOSAN Executive Director Arletta Scott Williams thanked outgoing chair John K. Weinstein for his leadership during his concluded term. Weinstein, who is the Allegheny County treasurer, will retain his seat on the ALCOSAN board.

In taking the key role on ALCOSAN’s board, Wilson said, “I accept this honor with a clear understanding that the challenges ahead of us are great, but our mutual commitment to clean water is unwavering.”

In addition to her position on the ALCOSAN board, Wilson, a retired educator and executive with the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, is the elected representative for District 1 on the Pittsburgh Board of Education, where she also serves as first vice president.

Jones, the new vice chair, is the executive Director of Economic Development South, local nonprofit, multi-municipal community and economic development corporation.

