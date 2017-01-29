Mayor Reed Hosts Pep Rally For Super Bowl Bound Atlanta Falcons at City Hall

By Diane Larche’

Photos by Terrence Carter

Falcons fans dressed in red and black partied at City Hall on Friday during a pep rally hosted by Mayor Kasim Reed for Atlanta’s professional football team headed to NFL Super Bowl LI (51). The Mayor was joined by Rich McKay, Falcons President and CEO, R & B Singer Usher, Ryan Cameron of V103 FM, City Council president Ceasar Mitchell and other members of Council and several thousand fans.

As employees filled the City Hall atrium, red, black and white confetti rained down on the boisterous crowd and music blared as team mascot Freddie The Falcon, Bird Lady and exuberant fans chanted “ATL” and” We Ready, We Ready For Yall” on all five levels of the building.

The pep rally lasted for an hour and was captured on Fox 5 TV, the station that will carry the big game in Houston’s NRG Stadium, formerly Reliant Stadium Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons are headed back to the Super Bowl after appearing for the first time 18 years ago. This time they defeated in a big way the Green Bay Packers to get there.On both the strength of its new and improved offense and defense, the Falcons trounced the Packers 44-21 holding their NFC Championship opponents to zero points in the first half. The last time the Falcons were in the big game was 1998 when they lost in Super Bowl XXXIII to the Denver Broncos 34-19.

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady will be seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring. Falcons QB Matt Ryan will be looking for his first. The last time the two teams

played each other was in 2013.

In a post game press conference a confident Quarter Back Matt Ryan talked about something uncommon to him in recent years, he ran into

the end zone for a touch down. He praised his fellow Pro Bowler, wide receiver Julio Jones “he’s a beast he’s just an absolute stud and I’ve been so lucky to play

with him for as along as I have. He was impressive today. I know he wasn’t feeling his best but he is a warrior he went out and competed really really well for us.”

Ryan himself had a great showing in the game passing for four touchdowns and 392 yards.

The team’s owner Arthur Blank danced with his players on the platform accepting the NFC Champs trophy and heaped much praise on them, the coaches and fans at the post press conference. I’m excited for our coaches and can’t thank Coach Quinn enough for his his leadership and all of our coaches and our players and our family of Atlanta. Our fans have been incredibly supportive. I’m happy for all of us collectively. It’s a special moment for me I’ve never been to the Super Bowl under my leadership for the past 15 years. We are blessed and look forward to traveling to Houston.”

The game marks the last Falcons game in the Georgia Dome. Next year the team will play in the $1.5 Billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium that will be

completed this year.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: