Coard: Why media should stop treating the president as legitimate

On Jan. 14, civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, who courageously and repeatedly stood with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taking brutal blows to the head and body in their non-violent battle for racial justice, said, “I don’t see the President-elect as a legitimate president.”
And he based that statement primarily on Russian hacking that was designed to- and actually did- bring about the presidential victory. But more regarding that later.
First, let’s talk about the illegitimate president’s name and then we’ll talk about exactly why the media should stop treating him like he’s legitimate.
He then brags about being extremely famous. Unfortunately for all of us, his braggadocious claim concerning that fame is corroborated by “analytics,” which is basically the news media’s (as well as social media’s) complex technological interpretation of internet-based data. And as shown by that data, he and his name are becoming more and more famous each day, thereby leading to more and more power for him each day. Accordingly, at least in terms of analytics, let’s stop writing (and saying) the name he prefers.
Instead, let’s simply call him “Drumpf.” His paternal grandfather Friedrich Drumpf, from a winegrowing family in Kallstadt, Germany, immigrated to America in 1885 and anglicized his surname to the one by which we know the illegitimate president. Because the original family name of the guy in the White House is Drumpf, I will always refer to him as such.
As you’ve probably noticed by now, I’ve gone out of my way to avoid writing the illegitimate president’s current family name. I also avoid saying it. And I hope you all will join me in refusing to call this ignorant, obnoxious, callous, petty, and lying egotist what he prefers to be called. He simply is not deserving.
Not only will the refusal to write (or say) his preferred name help in regard to the analytics stuff I referenced earlier, but it also will drive this sociopathic narcissist crazy. I should say “crazier” because he’s been on the psycho train for a very long time already.
1. Putin’s Puppet. As Rep. Lewis made clear, the Russians put Drumpf in office. And if you think the esteemed Congressman doesn’t know what he’s talking about, just ask the FBI, the CIA, and the 15 other U.S. intelligence agencies, together known as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). On January 6, the ODNI released a report stating, “… Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election…. We further (note that)… Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for (the) President-elect….” That ain’t legit. And neither is Drumpf.
2. Record-Breaking Popular Vote Loss. Throughout the entire history of presidential elections in the United States of America, there has never been- until now- a candidate who lost by three million votes but still claimed the presidency. This is why he’s been tweeting lies about voter fraud. That’s the only way he can try to soothe his insane rage about losing. When George W. Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000 by 543,816, he broke the record established by Rutherford B. Hayes who lost the popular vote to Samuel Tilden in 1876 by 252,666. Both those numbers pale in comparison to the butt-whuppin’ put on Drumpf by Secretary Hillary Clinton who crushed him by an absolutely unheard of 2,864,974 votes! He’s a loser and we oughta tell him “You’re fired!” A historic three million vote loss for a fake winner? That ain’t legit. And neither is Drumpf.
3. Sexual Assaulters Should Be In Jail, Not In The White House. In 2005, Drumpf said, “(I) grab them by the p—-. I just start kissing them…. I don’t even wait. I moved on her like a b—-.” As a criminal defense attorney for more than 20 years, I must inform Drumpf that he confessed to several crimes. One is Sexual Assault, which is defined as “any type of sexual contact or behavior (including, but not limited to, kissing, fondling, etc.) that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient.” Two is Indecent Assault, which is defined as making “indecent contact by forcible compulsion or the threat of forcible compulsion.” Three is Simple Assault, which, in pertinent part, is defined as an “attempt by physical menace to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.” Four is Harassment, which is defined as ”subjecting a person to non-consensual physical contact.” Five is Terroristic Threats, which is defined as “communication, either directly or indirectly, of a threat to commit a crime of violence (such as Simple Assault).” And there are more applicable crimes as well. Since Bill Clinton got impeached in 1998 in connection with consensual sexual conduct, shouldn’t a sexual assaulter get a much harsher penalty for serial non-consensual sexual conduct? Giving him a pass would be excusing traumatizing criminal conduct. That ain’t legit. And neither is Drumpf.
A Russian mole who is both a historic loser and a sexual criminal is not and can never be a legitimate president. The media should never forget that. And they should never let Drumpf forget it either.