Trump prevented the crisis of post-racist intellectuals

Last week began with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday and ended with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. It was also the end of the first Black presidency. This historic first should end with a second look at the “post-racial” debate the election of Barack Obama initiated.

As soon as the first Black president entered the White House in 2008 many wondered if America reached the “post-racial” era Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned in his famous “Dream” speech.

Whites were proud of themselves. They voted for a Black man for president.

Encouraged by this racial progress Whites asked if America was finally “post-racial” and Black intellectuals immediately rejected the term. They accused Whites of implying that race was no longer a problem and retaliated by saying America can’t be “post-racial” until it’s “post-racist”.

The distinction of terms depended on the intellectual.

One popular Black intellectual said, “A post-racial society may not be an idea to which we should aspire. Post-racist. Yes! To get beyond the lethal indignities that are associated with ethnic bigotry … But not beyond racial identity, not to cleanse ourselves in the healing pools of whiteness.”

Another intellectual wrote, “The term “post-racial” implies that we are somehow “beyond race”. Of course, that’s not true. That doesn’t mean that America hasn’t changed. Overall, America is a much more humane place … Some people are still “classically racist” in that they actually do sit around and hate others, but this, for the most part, has to be done underground. I suggest the term post-racist because while race still exist, we don’t build racism into our laws and culture. We definitely past a time where a law can simply say “Blacks can’t do X” but race is still around and it’s all over the place.”

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: