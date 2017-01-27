Rev. Grayson earns Drum Major for Justice Award

Governor Tom Wolf was among those to attend the Allegheny County Bar Association Homer S. Brown Division’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 16.

It was ACBA’s 18th year for the annual prayer breakfast and program, which was held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2001 Wylie Ave., in the Hill District.

One of the biggest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the Pittsburgh area, the annual breakfast commemorates the life of King, and his contributions that led to changes in the law and social justice. Numerous dignitaries from the Pittsburgh legal community, and the community at large, were on hand to remember the noble work of King. The event included moving speeches and a stirring musical performance.

Among the event’s highlights was the presentation of the Drum Major for Justice Award which is given to an individual who perpetuates King’s convictions “to make justice, equality and opportunity a reality for all people.”

