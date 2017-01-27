Primanti Bros. opens new location in Garfield

The last time you could get wings at the corner of Penn Avenue and Fairmount Street is when a KFC sat there back in the day. But, now, Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar has opened its fifth city location on the same corner. The menu, which includes new food items not available at any of the other 37 locations, is a reflection of the “new” look of Garfield.

“We’ve been taking the Primanti Bros. brand around the country. And while we’ve been well received everywhere we’ve opened—we’re excited to also continue growing in our hometown of Pittsburgh,” said David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO in a release on the restaurant’s website.

There are four brand new sandwiches: Deli Board, Italian, New Yorker, and Double Roast Cheddar.

Also, there are four new salads: Primanti House, Dixie Chickens, Cajun Steak, and Grilled Chicken BLT.

I had to skip out on their VIP Grand Opening on Tuesday, but I was able to stop in for lunch and try one of their new sandwiches, The New Yorker. Drizzled and stacked high with pastrami, corned beef, swiss cheese, and the Primanti Bros. spicy beer mustard, the sandwich is thick. Because the meats are so similar, I thought they would melt together in taste, but it was a separation of juiciness and deliciousness.

I had way too much coleslaw. And if that spicy beer mustard goes down the wrong pipe, you’re done. It has a little kick to it. But, I can’t knock a Pittsburgh tradition. The “sandwich heavy” of coleslaw and French fries is built in mass and comfort.

The restaurant’s setup is ideal. As Garfield emerges as the new melting pot of Pittsburgh, longtime and new resident can enjoy the latest dining experience.

“We are every man’s restaurant,” said Mike Mitcham, Operations Director.

Mike Mitcham, who has been with the company for 17 years, said Primanti Brothers meet with local organizations like the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, residents and fellow business owners. Hoping to “get their blessing” and become “one of their own”, the restaurant chain officially opened on January 18.

The biggest concern about the restaurant remains the same— parking. There are only six parking spots in back lot and limited street parking.

The urban yet rustic bar and lounge is a beneficial addition to Pittsburgh’s East End. The food is reasonably priced and one serving is fit to feed even a hungry construction worker.

