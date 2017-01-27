Metro
Pittsburgh’s acting police chief offered permanent job, vows to continue reforms

Posted 1 hour ago.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Acting Police Chief Scott Schubert spoke to community members and the media on Nov. 30 at the Kingsley Association in Larimer. He has now been offered the job permanently. (Photo by Sarah Collins/PublicSource)

Scott Schubert is one step closer to officially becoming the chief of the Pittsburgh police.

Mayor Bill Peduto announced today that he has formally appointed Schubert to the bureau’s top position after serving in the ‘acting’ chief role for just shy of three months.

Schubert, who took the job on a provisional basis after former Chief Cameron McLay announced his departure in November, vowed to champion reforms and continue rebuilding the police bureau’s relationship with residents.

http://publicsource.org/pittsburghs-acting-police-chief-offered-permanent-job-vows-to-continue-reforms/

