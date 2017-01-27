Pittsburgh Public Schools votes to become ‘sanctuary campus’

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ The board of Pittsburgh Public Schools has passed a resolution pledging a “safe and supportive school environment” for all students regardless of their immigration status.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2k6HJmN ) board members unanimously voted on Wednesday night to declare the school district a “sanctuary campus” to protect students who are living in the country illegally.

This designation means immigration agents will not be permitted on school grounds without permission from the district’s law department and the superintendent.

State regulation already prohibits school districts from inquiring about students’ immigration status during enrollment.

More than 1,000 students representing 57 countries are learning English as a second language at public schools in Pittsburgh.

