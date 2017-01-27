NEWS ROUNDUP: Charges Dropped Against Texas Mother And Daughter Whose Arrests Went Viral…AND MORE

The Fort Worth Police Department will drop charges against a Texas mother and daughter whose violent arrests went viral last month. Jacqueline Craig, 46, and her daughter Brea Hymond, 19, were forcefully apprehended after Craig called police officials to report that a man choked her 7-year-old son for littering. A dispute ensued between Officer William Martin, Craig, and Hymond, resulting in their arrests. Craig and Hymond were charged with resisting arrest, search or transport. On Thursday, the FWPD announced the charges will be dropped. “This decision didn’t happen in a vacuum. My decision to pull back these charges was something that I thought was right, something that we owed the community and the Craig family in particular,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. He also noted that Officer Martin will undergo a “tremendous amount of re-training.” Read more.

A University of Wisconsin student who did time behind bars for attempting to set two Black churches on fire in 2005 is now looking to start a “pro-White student club” on the institution’s campus. Daniel Dropik says his anger towards the Black Lives Matter movement prompted him to create a chapter of the American Freedom Party, a political collective connected to White supremacy. According to reports, Dropik, 33, has been distributing flyers on campus and urging individuals to get involved. After word spread about Dropik’s plan to start the group, Rebecca Blank, the university’s chancellor, did a background check and discovered details about his criminal past. Blank issued a letter on Thursday regarding the matter. “The safety of our campus community is my top priority,” she said. “We will not tolerate discrimination against any student. We also will not tolerate harassment, threats, hate crimes or violence against any student.” Read more.

Vandetta Redwood, a Chicago woman who allegedly gave her teenage cousin a firearm that was used in the murder of 14-year-old Endia Martin, was acquitted by a jury on Thursday. Redwood, 35, faced charges that included giving a handgun to a minor with knowledge that it would be utilized in a violent crime and possession of a gun within a school zone. After less than six hours of deliberating, the jury found her not guilty. Redwood would have faced up to 15 years behind bars if convicted. “I’m just tore up inside, that’s it. I’m still stressed out,” said Redwood after the verdict. “I just want to tell the Martin family that I am sorry for their loss. A baby got killed that day.” Read more.

Brooklyn-bred mogul Jay Z believes Rikers Island prison should be closed down. During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival to promote his documentary about Kalief Browder––a Bronx teen who served three years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit and committed suicide upon his release––Jay Z said the facility should be closed. “If anything like that is happening…if that happens to one kid, any place that that can happen to any kid should be closed,” he said. “I believe this young man, his story will save a lot of lives. You know, what was done to him was a huge injustice, and I think people see his story and realize like, man, this is going on. This is not like one case that happened. This is happening a lot for people.” Read more.

