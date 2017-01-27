Mayor William Peduto appoints Scott Schubert as new police chief

PITTSBURGH, PA (January 27, 2017) Mayor William Peduto today appointed Acting Police Chief Scott Schubert as the Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Schubert , of Brookline, has been a Pittsburgh police officer for 24 years. He has served as Assistant Chief for the Operations Branch; Commander of Zone 6, Lieutenant in the Chief’s Office (overseeing Emergency Preparedness); Acting Commander of Zone 4; Lieutenant in Major Crimes; Lieutenant in Zone 6; and Sergeant in the Mobile Crime Unit.

“Chief Schubert is not only respected within the Police Bureau, but across our neighborhoods as well. He is just the right person to steer the bureau as it grows to more than 900 officers this year, and to keep implementing the City’s commitment to community policing measures,” Mayor Peduto said.

Schubert began his police career for two years as a Coraopolis police officer, and joined the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in 1993. He is an Adjunct Professor of Homeland Security at Point Park University, and has a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement and a master’s in Justice Administration from Point Park as well.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said “Chief Schubert exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in policing and has a demonstrated commitment to the community. I look forward to building on our daily working relationship and promoting the safe and effective delivery of policing services.”

“I am thankful for the faith that Mayor Peduto and Director Hissrich have placed in me,” Schubert said. “My dream has always been to be a Pittsburgh Police Officer, and it is humbling to be considered for the position of chief. I look forward to continuing to serve the officers, the residents, and the visitors of Pittsburgh.”