Cops: Mom of missing twins got $50K in government benefits

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Pennsylvania woman awaiting trial on charges she’s concealed the whereabouts of her twins for more than 10 years is now charged with collecting more than $50,000 in welfare benefits on their behalf.

Forty-seven-year-old Patricia Fowler was expected to surrender Thursday on charges of theft and making false statements to authorities to receive the benefits.

She’s already awaiting trial on charges she’s concealed the whereabouts of Ivon and Inisha Fowler, who would be about 18 years old now, from authorities unable to locate the twins. The Penn Hills woman has claimed the children are safe and living out of state.

Fowler’s public defender didn’t immediately comment on the new charges.

Allegheny County Detective Michael Kuma testified at an October hearing that the children are likely dead, but he can’t prove that.

